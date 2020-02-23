Justin Gaethje believes that Conor McGregor is ducking him

Justin Gaethje

UFC Lightweight sensation Justin Gaethje has been calling out former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor for quite some time now and has been looking to secure a fight against 'The Notorious One'.

However, with McGregor making his return to the Octagon against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Gaethje believes that the former is ducking him, as he took to Twitter and went off on the Irishman once again.

Gaethje believes McGregor is ducking him

Justin Gaethje was recently asked on Twitter by a fan if he feels Conor McGregor has been ducking him, to which 'The Highlight' responded by stating there is definitely no doubt in the fact that the former UFC Lightweight Champion is trying to avoid a fight against 'The Highlight'.

McGregor recently made his return to the Octagon at UFC 246 and upon his return, the Irishman absolutely destroyed Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone and defeated him within 40 seconds to mark his return to the UFC.

Gaethje, on the other hand, also defeated Cerrone in his last Octagon outing and is looking to get himself booked in a proper fight since then.

No doubt about it. https://t.co/4ol5bgyhQc — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 21, 2020

What's next for McGregor and Gaethje?

By the looks of it, Conor McGregor is expected to compete under the 170-pound mark and a potential fight against Jorge Masvidal could be on the cards for 'The Notorious One'.

Gaethje, meanwhile, could find himself in line for a title shot given how the title fight between Ferguson and Khabib turns out to be at UFC 249.