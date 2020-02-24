Justin Gaethje gives an update on potential Conor McGregor fight

Could this happen?

Conor McGregor is expected to be the back-up fighter at UFC 249 as he doesn't believe the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will go through (it's been canceled four times before) and Dana White doesn't seem opposed to that idea either.

In the eyes of many, Conor McGregor's quick victory over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 meant that he should be ready for a quick comeback as well - with Ariel Helwani of ESPN advocating for him to fight in May or June.

The consensus also seems to be that McGregor shouldn't get an immediate title shot, but rather, face the man who should be next in line to fight for the Lightweight Championship - Justin Gaethje.

It's a strikers dream fight, but Justin Gaethje told TMZ (H/T BJPENN.com) that McGregor is running out of easy fights and that he doesn't want to fight him:

“As you can see, the man is not going to fight me. What the f**k do you gotta do? He’s running out of easy fights. I’m sitting here, smoking my CBD, waiting for a motherf***er to punch me in the face. Let’s go, don’t be a p***y,” Gaethje said.

McGregor stated before UFC 246 that Gaethje is "on the list" and he expects them to clash someday. At this point, Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje would be the most ideal opponents for Conor McGregor, with the latter being a fresher and more exciting match-up for fans.

With UFC 250 booked in Brazil and expected to be headlined by Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo (with Amanda Nunes rumored to be in the co-main event), the earliest McGregor could fight is at UFC 251 in June. However, Valentina Shevchenko's booking on that same card means that McGregor may not fight on that card as UFC doesn't have any title fights on PPVs that don't have Championship headliners (UFC 244 and UFC 246, for example).

Should McGregor face Gaethje? Or should he wait for April to see how the Lightweight title picture plays out? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.