Justin Gaethje on whether he would fight Conor McGregor in "enemy territory" Dublin

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje is rumored to be the frontrunner to face Conor McGregor next later this year. While McGregor could easily wait it out and get a title shot (either as a potential replacement for Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson on April 18th should either pull out or against the winner of that fight), he may choose to work his way back up to a title shot.

Currently, the consensus is that Gaethje should be the next in line for a title shot after emphatic first-round knockout wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

In the eyes of many, Gaethje vs McGregor is the perfect fight to make since it's a fresh and exciting match-up with major title implications. If McGregor manages to beat Gaethje, he wouldn't get criticism for an unfair title shot.

Gaethje took to Twitter and asked about possibly fighting McGregor in Dublin, Ireland. He embraced the idea of the challenge, saying:

"You kidding me. I would love to fight in the most hostile environment on earth. That would be scary but beyond an experience of a lifetime. Bring the heat. #ufc"

UFC returns to Dublin on August 15th but that's for a Fight Night and McGregor is far too big for that. Either way, if McGregor fights in Ireland, it'll be in nothing less than a big stadium.