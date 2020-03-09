Justin Gaethje reveals what he'll do to Dana White if UFC offers Conor McGregor a title shot

Justin Gaethje is on a hot streak right now as the knockout artist has three consecutive first-round finishes to his name. 'The Highlight' has been pushing for a title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov but the Dagestani grappler is scheduled to defend his title in a highly-anticipated clash against Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor has also been eyeing a potential rematch against Khabib and Dana White himself has expressed his interest to book another fight between the two. Gaethje though isn't pleased with the idea.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Gaethje said that he would punch Dana White in the face if the UFC ends up having McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov once again.

Gaethje said that while he is level-headed, he wouldn't stand for McGregor getting a shot at the title.

Here's what he said:

“I cannot take that into account. I’ll get fired. I’ll punch [White] in the f*****g nose. If you’re going to take away an opportunity off my table, then I’m going to f*****g fight you. I don’t know what you want me to do. It’s not fair, and I’m not going to stand for it. I’m very levelheaded. I respect the boss. But if he f*****g tries … that is going to war.” HT Credit: ESPN

There's only one way to settle this. McGregor vs. Gaethje! Will the Irishman be willing to take the dangerous assignment? And if he does, who do you see winning the fight between the two stand-up artists?