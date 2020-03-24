Justin Gaethje says Conor McGregor should earn his title shot by fighting him instead of jumping the queue

Justin Gaethje awaits his next fight inside the Octagon

He might be locking horns against Conor McGregor in a fight to decide the #1 contender for the UFC lightweight title

Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje is awaiting his next fight inside the Octagon amid the current lay-off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but rumors are doing the rounds that once things get back to normal, he might be locking horns against Conor McGregor in a fight to decide the #1 contender for the UFC Lightweight title.

Gaethje has been on a hot streak lately, having finished his past three opponents in a row. He now has his sights set on the Lightweight crown for which he will have to go through the winner of UFC 249 headliner featuring reigning champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Although, the chances of that fight happening aren't high because of a certain Irishman standing in Gaethje's way.

Therefore, instead of waiting for his chance to arrive, Gaethje wants to earn his title shot by beating former Lightweight champion McGregor in a contest likely to go down on July 11. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Gaethje said that he and McGregor should face each other to decide who goes on to challenge for the Lightweight title.

“I think I have to look at the big picture whenever I think about it. I think me waiting to fight the winner of Khabib-Tony isn’t realistic. I think I will have to fight again. I think me and Conor need to fight each other to figure out the No. 1 contender. Outside of that, if I need to fight someone else to assure myself of the No. 1 contender’s spot and get the winner of that fight, I’ll do that. As long as that’s a sure thing.”

However, should the Irishman opt for a super fight instead against the likes of Nate Diaz, then 'The Highlight' doesn't mind waiting for his title shot against the winner of the Khabib vs. Tony fight.

“So much logistics when it comes to making a fight with that guy. It’s a process. If he doesn’t make a choice, I just wait and fight Khabib.”

McGregor last fought Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone back in January and KO'ed the veteran fighter violently.

Following a knockout over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone back in January, UFC president Dana White said McGregor was likely next in line to face the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson.