Justin Gaethje shares his do-or-die strategy for Tony Ferguson fight

Justin Gaethje is positive about a knockout result of the fight

Gaethje shares how he almost turned down the fight against Ferguson

Justin Gaethje will be coming in on the UFC 249 main card with a week's notice, while Tony Ferguson has been preparing for the bout for months.

But 'The Highlight' has confidence in his own strength and finishing skills, and is sure of putting Ferguson away with that. In a chat with TMZ Sports, Gaethje opened up about the accidental interim title shot and how he is getting ready for the big fight.

Justin Gaethje: When I hit him, he'll go to sleep

Gaethje is immensely happy at this opportunity to dance with Ferguson and a chance at UFC gold. He acknowledges his opponent's tireless tenacity, but is confident about his power punches that should put Ferguson "to sleep".

"I got the perfect dance partner. I got the dance partner that I dream about and that’s Tony Ferguson. He thrives in dark places, he doesn’t get tired, he’s got cardio for days, and I hit like a Mack truck. So when I hit him, he’ll go to sleep."

Gaethje will be going all out going for the legs and face, he said while sharing his gameplan for 'El Cucuy'. He is afraid if he cannot execute them properly, Ferguson might force him to submit later on.

"I possess some of the best finishing skills on the UFC roster. I’m gonna attack his body, I’m gonna attack his legs and whenever he’s worried about those, I’m going to punch him in the head and hopefully he goes to sleep. If not, he’s probably going to cut me up with some elbows, probably choke me out late in the fight if I don’t put him to sleep. But I’m content with every single one of those scenarios as long as I get to go in there and I don’t disappoint myself and my family."

Gaethje's team showed apprehension about the fight

The Lightweight title contender admitted that his coach was tentative about taking the fight at first. Still, he convinced his team to go ahead with it because he stood to lose nothing if he got defeated, but would end up with the interim title if he won.

"They called me, my coach said no, not no, but my coach said, ‘You don’t take late replacement fights. I said, ‘You’re right,’ so I was like, ‘Let’s sleep on it.’ The next morning I woke up (and) I said, ‘If I lose, where are we at?’ and for me it’s in the same exact spot I’m at right now."

Gaethje said that Khabib vs. Ferguson getting canceled yet again was a disappointment, but anyone who is a fan of MMA should be excited about the new fight. He himself will be there to make a statement and write a legacy.

"I’m going to go out there and I’m going to get a paycheck, which is nice. But ultimately, I get a chance at glory. Heroes live forever and legends never die and I’m literally here to make a statement."

