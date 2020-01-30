Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal get into a heated exchange at Super Bowl Media Day

Jorge Masvidal (left) nearly got into blows with Kamaru Usman

During the recent Super Bowl media day in Miami, inaugural BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal got into a heated exchange with reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, however, before things could get out of control, officials jumped in on the situation and took things under control.

Masvidal and Usman get into a heated exchange at Super Bowl Media Day

UFC Welterweight sensations Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman had a busy day at the Super Bowl Media Day, however, it wasn't without a heated confrontation between the two. As Usman got into Masvidal's face, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' yelled.

“Do Something. That’s all I hear you talking. Do something! You come up talking. Do something!"

Masvidal responded to the UFC Welterweight Champion by claiming that he would "kill" Usman.

“You got a cast on, b*tch. I ain’t going to take advantage of you like that. You got a cast on b*tch. You lucky. That’s the only reason nothing’s happening.”

More of the Masvidal and Usman verbal confrontation at Super Bowl radio row (🎥 @partiera) pic.twitter.com/sYmmqpk6RD — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2020

What's next for Usman and Masvidal?

As of now, it remains to be seen what's next for Usman and Masvidal, given how stacked the UFC Welterweight Division is. A fight between Masvidal and McGregor has been talked-of, however, it remains to be seen if the UFC will go ahead and book the fight between the pair or not.