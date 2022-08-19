"Leon's in trouble, just like Masvidal was in trouble" - Justin Gaethje in awe of Kamaru Usman's work ethic as he helps the champ prepare for Leon Edwards 

Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje are teammates as both fighters are trained by Trevor Wittman. Usman is currently the UFC's welterweight champion, while Gaethje is the No.3-ranked lightweight. As Gaethje helps Usman prepare for UFC 278, he complimented the work ethic of the UFC's No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter.

Usman's reign atop the welterweight division has led UFC President Dana White to label him as the greatest welterweight of all-time, while also adding that a UFC 278 victory would place him in the category of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva. Leading up to the event, Usman detailed his work ethic and obsession with competing.

Gaethje backed those claims labeling Usman as the hardest worker he has ever seen while speaking on Episode 4 of the UFC 278: Embedded Vlog Series. Gaethje, who has been helping Usman prepare, stated:

"This environment is what we live for. I mean, this reminds us of high school wrestling days, middle school wrestling days, hanging out with your friends getting ready for competition. I've never seen someone work so hard as Kamaru. No different this fight than the Masvidal fight. Leon's in trouble just like Masvidal was in trouble, just like every other man is in trouble when they fight this guy.

Watch Justin Gaethje's comments on Kamaru Usman and the full episode of UFC 278:

Revisiting Kamaru Usman's fights with Jorge Masvidal

Kamaru Usman has fought Jorge Masvidal twice and both ended with dominant victories for Usman. The first matchup between the pair happened at UFC 251.

The 'Fight Island' main event was originally supposed to be between Usman and Gilbert Burns. When Burns contracted COVID-19, Masvidal stepped in on short notice to fight for the welterweight title.

Usman dominated the fight, both standing and on the ground, and he walked away with a victory via unanimous decision. Masvidal didn't have a full camp and was only able to win one round on one scorecard.

Usman and Masvidal would meet again at UFC 261. This time Masvidal would have a full camp and many expected him to give Usman a much better fight. This would not be the case, however, as he was knocked out in the second round. This would mark the first time Masvidal was knocked out in his UFC career.

If Justin Gaethje is correct in his assessment that his UFC 278 will be no different than the Jorge Masvidal fight, then Leon Edwards will be in a lot of trouble. Kamaru Usman controlled both of his matchups against Masvidal and secured victories that were dominant.

