"He should start being talked about with the greats" - Dana White says win over Leon Edwards will put Kamaru Usman in Anderson Silva, Jon Jones category

Dana White expects Kamaru Usman to be talked about in the same breath as Anderson Silva and Jon Jones if he beats Leon Edwards on Saturday.

During the Contender Series post-fight press conference, White stressed how difficult Usman's schedule was, especially because he has fought in multiple rematches. As such, White believes it's only fair for Usman to be considered among the all-time greats with a victory over Edwards. The UFC president told reporters:

"The thing that ya'll don't remember with some of these guys – and Edwards being one of them – this is his second shot at [Usman]. Maybe you watch tape on him, you watch him fight before, [or] whatever. Now, you've actually been there and fought him. You know what the holes were in your game and why you lost. And that's what you get to specifically work on to face Kamaru again. And I think that's what makes Kamaru so great. And why if he wins on Saturday night, he should start being talked about with the greats – the Anderson Silvas and the Jon Joneses."

Check out the interview in the clip below:

On top of that, White emphasized how good Usman's challengers were, especially Colby Covington. The UFC boss is convinced 'Chaos' would have dominated the welterweight division if Usman wasn't around.

Kamaru Usman explains motivation for wanting light heavyweight title after Leon Edwards bout

Kamaru Usman explained why he's intent on going up to the light heavyweight division should he successfully defend his belt against Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

For Usman, it's not about money or glory. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed that, for him, it's all about earning respect. During an interview with ESPN MMA, Usman said:

"I want to be respected. So, when I get in there and I bested everyone, I want you to show me that respect. So, if I bested everyone in my division then I said I will skip one and I just want to prove to you – everyone says pound-for-pound, but that’s just kind of a scenario. You just throw that out, ‘If they were the same weight class, could this guy best that guy?’ And I want to prove that. I want to be able to do that. "

Watch Kamaru Usman's full interview in the clip below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew