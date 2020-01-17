Kamaru Usman says that he is not interested in the BMF Title

Kamaru Usman (Image Courtesy: MMA Mania)

When asked about a potential fight against Kamaru Usman in the near future, reigning and inaugural BMF Champion, Jorge Masvidal claimed that he is rather willing to face Conor McGregor ahead of a bout against 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Usman, who himself was also present at the UFC 246 media day, was asked about his thoughts on possibly challenging for the BMF Title, to which the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion had a pretty severe response.

Kamaru Usman on possibly challenging for the BMF Championship

Currently, on the back of a dominant win over Colby Covington at UFC 246, Kamaru Usman was asked about his thoughts on possibly challenging for the BMF Championship, to which the reigning UFC Welterweight Champion said he isn't interested in a mediocre title and is already in possession of the gold and that is all that matters to him.

Usman, when asked if he has any interest in the BMF belt: I’m not intetested in a title for mediocrity. I have gold. That’s what matters to me. Last time I checked the value in gold is higher than silver. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 16, 2020

What's next for Kamaru Usman?

As of now, it still remains interesting to be seen what the UFC has in store for Kamaru Usman and who his next title challenger will be. However, with Usman recently defending his UFC Welterweight Championship against Colby Covington in the UFC 245 main event, fans certainly will have to wait a while before witnessing the Octagon return of 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.