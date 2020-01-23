Kamaru Usman sends big message to Jorge Masvidal

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman are destined to face each other soon and it's easy to figure out that there is no love lost between the two Welterweights.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Masvidal claimed that he would enjoy breaking Usman's face and the feeling he would get would be akin to a kid getting a Christmas gift. He said he can't wait to 'baptize' Usman and while he would love to have a big-money fight against Conor McGregor, Gamebred would be more satisfied in beating down The Nigerian Nightmare.

The UFC Welterweight Champion then took to Twitter and responded to Masvidal's statements.

Usman laughed off Gamebred's comments and declared himself as the man who breaks faces in the 170-pound division, which is in reference to him breaking Colby Covington's jaw at UFC 245.

The face I make when I hear them say their gonna break someone’s face😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 We all know who breaks faces in this division. And That’s “ON GOD”😉😏👊🏾🤴🏾#AfricanPower

Jorge Masvidal is the frontrunner to get a title shot next and no one can argue against that. Gamebred was the breakout star of 2019 and the three consecutive wins last year have established him as the clear #1 contender. The bad blood between the two fighters makes it a personal affair that is bound to rake in all the moolah.

The BMF Champion vs The Nigerian Nightmare is a fight that even Dana White wants to book next and the ensuing back-and-forth will only help in increasing the anticipation for the proposed fight.