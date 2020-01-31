Katlyn Chookagian will leave no stone unturned to capture women's flyweight title from Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 247

We are just one week away from the second mind-blowing UFC pay-per-view of 2020 where two titles are set to be defended on the same night. UFC 247 is scheduled to take place on 8th February at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The event is headlined by a massive bout for the UFC light heavyweight title between reigning champion Jon 'Bones' Jones and undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes and the co-main event will see UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defend her title against #1 challenger Katlyn Chookagian.

The challenger Chookagian was recently interviewed by Canadian sports network The Score and she made it clear that she won't be stepping inside the Octagon on February 8 looking to put up a show for the crowd in attendance. Instead, she will be fully focused on doing whatever it takes to capture the women's flyweight title. (h/t MMA Mania)

”I’m not going to go out there ... to do something crazy to be entertaining and then lose. It’s like, ‘Oh you know, the fans think I’m entertaining.’ It’s like, ‘Well, the fans don’t pay my bills.’ So if you lose, you don’t get your full paycheck. So for me, that doesn’t really bother me. I think the most important thing is winning.”

Chookagian believes that the fight will either go the distance and be decided via decision or she will finish it via submission.

”I see it being a tough decision,” she said. “I think my cardio is definitely gonna be a factor, especially if it goes into the later rounds. I see it either going into a decision with me winning or me winning by submission.”