Kay Hansen: Height, Weight, Next Fight, & MMA Record

Kay Hansen is an up-and-coming prospect in the UFC women's Strawweight division.

Hansen - one of the youngest fighters on the block - has been able to turn heads with her string of impressive performances at the age of 21. Commencing her pro MMA journey at Invicta FC, she quickly rose through the ranks to establish herself as one of the most exciting prospects in the promotion.

However, it didn't take long for UFC to knock on her door, as the 21-year-old grabbed the opportunity of a lifetime to compete in the world's leading MMA promotion.

2️⃣0️⃣ years old! @KayHansenMMA becomes the second youngest active fighter on the roster.



🤔 Do you know who the youngest is? #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/M0a5RV3hg9 — UFC (@ufc) June 27, 2020

Speaking to Invicta FC, Hansen had revealed that she wasn't particularly interested in fighting until the age of 16 when she discovered a taste for MMA. Before that, she tried her hands at Softball, but would eventually go on to find women's fighting far more intriguing.

Hansen has already fought twice in UFC, and she is set to step into the octagon for the third time. Here are some of the details that you must know about the 21-year-old fighter.

FUN FACT: In high school I had a consistent 4.3 GPA and aspired to play collegiete IVY league softball but dropped out of high school my junior year bc i wanted to train full time and become the UFC champ one day. Im not saying drop out of High School,BUT follow your dreams😂🙏💞 pic.twitter.com/yMSMushzt8 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) November 2, 2020

Kay Hansen's height

Kay Hansen is five feet and three inches tall (160 cm). She enjoys a reach of 63 inches (160 cm), the same as the reach of current women's Strawweight champion Weilli Zhang. Although best known for her wrestling, Hansen's striking skills cannot be ignored as she has two knockout wins under her belt.

Kay Hansen's weight

Primarily a Strawweight, Kay Hansen has also competed in the women's Flyweight division. She made her MMA debut in the 115-pound weight division but has constantly jumped one weight class to weigh in at 125lbs.

Hansen weighed 115lbs in her last fight against Cory McKenna at UFC Fight Night: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos in November 2020.

Kay Hansen's next fight

Kay Hansen will be fighting for the third time in UFC on March 20, 2021, at UFC Fight Night 190, which will be headlined by Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson.

Hansen will share the octagon with Cheyanne Buys, another prized prospect in the women's Strawweight division with a record of 5-1.

Starting off 2021 right 🔥

March 20th can’t come soon enough 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bFhP6WBy7l — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) December 31, 2020

Kay Hansen's MMA record

Kay Hansen's MMA record currently stands at 7-4, with six of her victories coming in at Invicta FC. Hansen has two knockout victories, four submission wins, and one via unanimous decision.

The 21-year-old California native made her UFC debut in style against Jinh Yu Frey with a third-round submission win which bagged her the performance of the night accolade.

Hansen fought Cory McKenna, a 21-year-old rising star in UFC, in her second outing. However, she couldn't get the better of McKenna and lost the bout via a controversial decision.