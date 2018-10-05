×
UFC News: Khabib says there's "no way" he's shaking Conor McGregor's hand regardless of fight outcome

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
14   //    05 Oct 2018, 04:23 IST

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Open Workouts
UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Open Workouts

What's the story?

The UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov clearly has no plans to make peace with his rival the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor. The Dagestani legend stated that there's "No Way" he's shaking Conor McGregor's hand regardless of the outcome of the fight.

In case you didn't know...

The Irishman and his squad are literally in war with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays Centre to retaliate against the Dagestani after he had assaulted Artem Lobov.

McGregor and Khabib will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will likely go down as the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

The second UFC 229 main Press conference was open to the public and packed with McGregor's Irish supporters. The event was held at Park Theater in Las Vegas and featured UFC President Dana White, and the two lightweight competitors in Khabib and McGregor.

The press conference started without Conor McGregor. Dana White clearly was not prepared to start on time but Khabib wanted it to be on time. Conor was seen nowhere near the building for 15 minutes which provoked Khabib who promptly staged a walkout from the arena.

Before Khabib left the arena filled with thousands of hardcore Irish supporters, he did make it clear that his rivalry with McGregor is to stay and he was not going to shake hands with him irrespective of the outcome of the fight.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalaripayattu Practitioner.
