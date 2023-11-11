Khabib Nurmagomedov criticises USA over Israel-Palestine conflict, UFC middleweight confused by Israel Adesanya's break, Social media stars brawl in Miami: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent criticism of the United States' involvement in the Israel-Gaza conflict, as well as Dricus Du Plessis' comments regarding Israel Adesanya's UFC break. Also, internet celebrities Zherka and HSTikkyTokky were caught brawling in Miami.

#3. Khabib Nurmagomedov criticises USA for allegedly siding with Israel in Palestine conflict

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took to social media, where he accused the United States of favoring Israel in the ongoing conflict with Palestine.

Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups conducted a military operation in Israel last month, which involved multiple ground and aerial attacks on the country. Over 1200 Israeli civilians were reportedly killed, which has resulted in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launching a large-scale operation on the Gaza Strip.

Since the war began, Nurmagomedov has regularly declared his backing for Palestine on social media. Recently, 'The Eagle' took to his Instagram story, where he claimed Israel have now caused more casualties than some terrorist attacks, such as 9/11. He also claimed that the USA is responsible for supporting the Israeli attacks. Khabib wrote on Instagram:

"Israel has now murdered more Palestinians in 24 hours than: 9/11, Pearl Harbour, 30 year war in north of Ireland COMBINED... And the US is blocking the rest of the world calling for a ceasefire. Depravity and evil beyond words."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story

#2. Dricus du Plessis claims Israel Adesanya's 'break' from UFC makes no sense, but remains open to facing him

Dricus du Plessis has criticized Israel Adesanya for opting to take a break from MMA.

'The Last Stylebender' suffered a suprising defeat at the hands of Sean Strickland at UFC 293. He entered the fight as the heavy favorite, but was dominated by 'Tarzan' across five rounds, losing 4-1 on all three judges' scorecards. The Nigerian New Zealander then announced he would be taking an indefinite break from fighting.

During a recent appearance on the Hack Check Podcast, 'StillKnocks' weighed in on Adesanya's decision. According to the South African, who has a bitter rivalry with Adesanya, he was confused by the announcement. The UFC middleweight said:

"The fact that he made that announcement quite a long while after the loss, you know if he did that directly after... it's weird. It's definitely some sort of publicity stunt. I mean, he says 2027, in 2027 he's gonna be like 38 or 39. That makes no sense. But whatever he decides to do, that's on him. Like I said, I would like to fight him when the opportunity arises, when it makes sense."

Catch du Plessis' comments here (0:25):

#1. Internet celebs Zherka and HSTikkyTokky caught brawling in Miami

Social media stars Zherka and HSTikkyTokky were recently caught getting into a violent brawl whilst in the streets of Miami.

The animosity between the two has been building for some time, and their beef appeared to reach its boiling point earlier this week when Zherka attacked HSTikkyTokky and his close-friend Adin Ross on social media.

It then appeared as though Zherka had found out where HSTikkyTokky was going to be eating in Miami and pulled up outside the restaurant. The pair exchanged a few heated words before a punch was thrown and a full-blown brawl broke out between them.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet