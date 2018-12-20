Khabib Nurmagomedov News: 'The Eagle' Slams Russian Journalist For Questions On Trivial Matters

Prathik J. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 33 // 20 Dec 2018, 21:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib Nurmagomedov

What's the story?

Reigning UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently appeared on an interview with the Russian news outlet, URA.RU, where the Dagestani shut down a news reporter for asking 'stupid' questions.

Khabib is currently waiting on his hearing in regards to the legal obligations concerning his role to play during the infamous UFC 229 post-fight melee and is likely to endure a hefty fine alongside an indefinite suspension from the sport.

In case you didn't know...

On October 6th, 2018, during the event of UFC 229, the MMA community was witness to one of the most disreputable post-match brawls in the history of the UFC. The main event bout rested on the shoulders of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who stepped into the Octagon to defend his UFC lightweight belt against 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. During the fourth round of the fight, Khabib secured McGregor's back, eventually submitting him to a vicious neck crank.

Soon after the victory, an unsettled vendetta between Khabib and McGregor's Jiu-Jitsu coach, Dillon Danis, persuaded 'The Eagle' to leap over the cage to get into a physical altercation. Following the incident, both Khabib and McGregor faced immediate suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, for their actions during the event. Nurmagomedov's purse money of $2-million was subsequently held back by the commission, and both fighters are expected to receive the full extent of their punishment, early next year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov lands an overhand right on 'The Notorious One' during their face off at UFC 229!

The heart of the matter

During a recent interview with the champion, Khabib, the Russian was seen putting a stop to petty questions regarding his loyalty to the homeland. In an attempt to stop queries from a reporter relating to his involvement with the Russian republic of Dagestan and his allegiance to the country as a whole, Nurmagomedov said:

“I always do (represent Russia). There is always a Russian flag on the screen. Everyone in the States, who doesn’t know what Dagestan, Chechnya or Caucasus is, calls me Russian.”

“And all the foreign fighters, in case you didn’t notice, are calling me Russian. So for them, we are one nation, for them we are the same people. It’s important for our own people not to divide (us). For people like you are. And not to ask me such stupid questions.”

“Abroad, no one is dividing us. Inside (of the country) there are people who divide us and want us to be disjointed. So please change the subject and let’s talk sports, not politics.”

Advertisement

What's next?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is at the moment, away from the Octagon, and is expecting to receive the full quota of his suspension and fine, in January next year. Until then, it will be interesting to see how the president of the UFC, Dana White, manages to fill in for the two megastars, in Khabib and McGregor.

What nature of a suspension do you think Khabib and McGregor will face for their involvement in the post-fight brawl at UFC 229?

Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement