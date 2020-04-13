Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals estimated timeline for Octagon return

Nurmagomedov was booked to headline UFC 249 along with longtime rival Ferguson on April 18

He has now revealed an estimated timeline for his long-awaited return to the Octagon

Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed an estimated timeline for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

However, even though the undefeated Russian wants to get back into the thick of things as soon as possible, he has his reservations on whether the ongoing pandemic - which has already gotten his much-anticipated fight against Tony Ferguson canceled for an unprecedented fifth time - will allow him to do so.

On Sunday, Nurmagomedov took to Instagram and posted a picture after working out, revealing his plans for the near future and an estimated timeline for his return to the Octagon. Nurmagomedov revealed that he is planning to fight sometime in September. But at the same time, he also expressed doubt as to whether the situation with the ongoing pandemic will be taken care of by that time.

“But until September, it’s not too far, though it’s hard to believe everything will end by September, but yet one serious person said: That in the peaceful time you have to prepare for war.”

Nurmagomedov was booked to headline UFC 249 along with long-time rival Ferguson on April 18 but was later forced to pull out of the event due to an ongoing flight ban in his native country, Russia.

Since then, the UFC selected top contender Justin Gaethje to replace Nurmagomedov in the main event in a fight for the interim title, but even those plans fell through as the promotion recently announced that they are canceling the April 18 pay-per-view due to the ongoing pandemic.