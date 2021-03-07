Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals Petr Yan's corner asked him to kick a downed Aljamain Sterling

Petr Yan kicked a downed Aljamain Sterling in the fourth round of their bantamweight title bout at UFC 259. In a first of its kind, Aljamain Sterling became the bantamweight champion as Petr Yan was disqualified due to an intentional illegal strike. According to Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov heard Petr Yan's corner instruct to kick the downed opponent.

DC, who is close to Khabib Nurmagomedov, reiterated that the UFC lightweight champion would understand exactly what was being said as Petr Yan's corner also speaks in Russian.

According to @dc_mma, Khabib Nurmagomedov said Petr Yan's corner told him to kick when Aljamain Sterling's knee was down. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 7, 2021

Petr Yan troubled Aljamain Sterling and had even won the first three bouts, according to two judges. Aljamain Sterling attempted a takedown in the fourth round which Yan avoided and had Sterling on the ground instead. In an inexplicable turn of events, Petr Yan then kicked his downed opponent and the fight was stopped.

After a tragic end to the much-anticipated bout, Aljamain Sterling lay down crying in the center of the Octagon even after the belt was wrapped around his waist. It remains to be seen what Petr Yan's corner will have to say about directing their fighter towards a deliberate illegal strike.

Petr Yan had a cold-blooded gameplan

Petr Yan had no doubts about defending his title, going inside the Octagon against Aljamain Sterling. Speaking about his strategy before the fight, Petr Yan told MMA Fighting-

“I’m training to break him and destroy him. I can’t see what he’s going to offer me and I’m determined to prove to everyone that I deserve to be champion. I’m gonna defend this belt for a long time. Right now, mentally, I’m so strong. I believe, and I have no doubt in my mind, that I’m going to beat him in every aspect and I believe that these thoughts are materializing. Whatever you think becomes real. From myself, I just need to be focused, cold-blooded and just go forward to get this thing done."

Aljamain Sterling is now the new UFC bantamweight champion and following his interview, went for a medical checkup due to the dangerous nature of the knee.