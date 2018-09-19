UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov roasts Conor McGregor fans ahead of the press conference

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 842 // 19 Sep 2018, 12:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Let the trash talk Begin.

What's the story?

The UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has roasted Conor McGregor and his fans ahead of their press meet on the 20th of September.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will be addressing the media on Thursday, September 20th in Radio City Music Hall, New York. Earlier it was said that the event will be only for the media and the public won't have any access to the press. But the Irishman has now revealed through his twitter handle that the event will be open to the public.

The press conference will be open to the public. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 18, 2018

Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib.

The heart of the matter

The UFC 229 headliner has been unlike all other Conor McGregor cards during the making. And one of the most strange aspects about it was the usual silence ahead of the fights instead of extreme trash talk. But now it looks like everything is about to change in the next few days as the UFC Lightweight Champion has opened the account by trashing Conor fans via his Social media.

Khabib has posted a video on his twitter of a man addressing a large group of chickens, which obviously refers to Conor McGregor and his fans. The video posted by Khabib clearly explicates that he is anticipating a huge amount of Conor fans at the event. He commenced matching Conor with the 'Chicken' analogy after he tapped to Nate Dias during UFC196 event.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Notorious has been unusually silent leading up to this fight. But things are definitely going to change on the 2oth of September when he meets Khabib in NYC.