Khabib Nurmagomedov's head coach on how far they're willing to travel to make UFC 249 happen

UFC 249 is in jeopardy as Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson's fifth scheduled bout could be canceled.

Will UFC go through with it? Here's what the Lightweight Champion's head coach has to say.

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

UFC 249 is supposed to be headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. While there aren't any health issues or injuries that are preventing the fight from happening, it's the Coronavirus outbreak which is causing a major problem for the UFC. However, Dana White has vowed that he will make UFC 249 happen.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's head coach Javier Mendez spoke to Submission Radio (H/T BJPENN.com) and said that his team is willing to travel anywhere for the fight and revealed that a few proposed locations got shot down.

“We as a team are willing to travel wherever the place needs to happen, wherever that may be, we’re willing to travel. Where we have been told, the APEX in Las Vegas but that got shot down because of the athletic commission stopped all fights from happening, so you don’t have any power over them. I heard somewhere in Oklahoma but that got shot down too. I don’t know where else, where they’re going."

He said that Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov proposed that the event happen in Abu Dhabi, but remains unsure:

“I read his [Khabib] father had a great idea and I think it’s a great idea, Abu Dhabi, I think that’s a great place but who knows what their rules are over there at the present time. It’s a world pandemic that’s preventing this from happening and it’s kind of one of those day-by day.”

Ultimately, there's only so much that the UFC can do. If they're able to pull off the event, it'll be considered a huge achievement. However, some have been arguing that it's not a matter of whether or not the UFC can pull it off, but a question of whether they should do it at a time like this.

