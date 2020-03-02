Khabib Nurmagomedov willing to face Floyd Mayweather but under a special ruleset

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's current focus remains on his next title challenger and that being Tony Ferguson. However, despite being in full preparation for his upcoming title defense, 'The Eagle' also has his eyes set on a potential Boxing Match against Floyd Mayweather but with a twist.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Nurmagomedov claimed that Mayweather has been wanting to square-off against the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion for a while now but the latter will only accept the challenge under one condition.

Nurmagomedov wants to fight Mayweather in MMA for 11 rounds of Boxing

While speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov put Floyd Mayweather on notice once again, as he called out the Boxing veteran and asked him to step foot into the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Nurmagomedov further proposed the idea of facing Mayweather in 11 rounds of Boxing and 1 round under MMA rules. The UFC Lightweight Champion lastly stated that he would take Mayweather down and absolutely maul him. (H/T: MMA Mania)

”He just wanna be on top media. I saw his birthday to become 49 or 48, but my father, he’s almost like my father’s age. I no understand how I’m going to punch his face! If you wanna fight, come to the UFC. This is real fight. I’m not boxer, I’m not just wrestler, I am MMA fighter. If interested, maybe we can make something like - my father talk about this before - like maybe eleven rounds box, one round MMA. Like eleven rounds three minute box. And the last round: five minutes MMA. If he makes this deal, I can fight. I don’t think he can knock me out in eleven rounds. And what’s he going to do last round? Five minutes with me, I’m gonna take him down, I’m going to maul this guy. What’s he going to do?”

What's next for 'The Eagle'?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be making his return to the Octagon on the 18th of April and will be defending the UFC Lightweight Championship against Tony Ferguson in a highly-awaited fight.