UFC News: Khabib to retire after McGregor fight

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 81 // 03 Oct 2018, 16:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Do you think Brenden is right about Khabib's retirement?

What's the story?

Former UFC heavyweight Brenden 'Big Brown' Schaub has stated that he has insider information that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has plans to retire after beating Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 headliner.

'Big Brown' made the aforementioned statement in the presence of his friend and UFC Commentator Joe Rogan, during the latest episode of the JRE MMA Show

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. This fight will go down in history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports.

Brendan Schaub has since retired from MMA competition and is very active in the Stand-up comedy circle. He also runs a very successful podcast with his longtime friend Bryan Callen and a new podcast on Showtime. He is also a frequent guest on the Joe Rogan's podcast.

The heart of the matter

The former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is one of the most popular MMA personalities in the industry and is recognized as a repository for insider information about the combat world. In the latest episode of the JRE MMA Show, he gave Joe Rogan a huge shock by dropping some of his insider knowledge about Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Brendan stated that Khabib's teammate has reported that the Dagestani fighter had no intention to compete in UFC after beating Dana's poster child (Conor McGregor). He added that Khabib may take up a larger role in Russian politics than fight in the UFC.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Khabib's first title defence since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Do you think Khabib will retire after UFC 229? Have your say in the comments.