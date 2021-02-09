Kimbo Slice's UFC record: How old was the street brawler on his UFC debut?

Kevin Ferguson, also known by his ring name 'Kimbo Slice,' was 35 years old when he faced Houston Alexander in his first-ever appearance in the UFC.

Despite starting his UFC career with a win, Kimbo Slice's performance was not convincing enough for the promotion. He got a second chance to display his combat skills, but a defeat to Matt Mitrione at UFC 113 meant the end of his journey in the world's largest fighting organization.

#OnThisDay in 2009: The legend - Kimbo Slice finally stepped into the Octagon 😤



[ Watch more on @UFCFightPass now ] pic.twitter.com/B6eEFgCaHl — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2020

Fighting for most of his adult life, Kimbo Slice started his professional mixed martial arts career in 2007, when he stepped onto the canvas for the first time to capture a win over Bo Cantrell at EliteXC: Renegade.

Kimbo Slice achieved a sequence of three wins before conceding the first setback of his MMA career when Seth Petruzelli knocked him out at EliteXC: Heat.

Following his UFC adventure, Kimbo Slice signed a multiple-fight contract with Bellator. He performed twice in the promotion, along with a controversial fight with internet celebrity Dada 5000, Kimbo Slice's record also included a win over MMA legend Ken Shamrock.

Less than four months after his final fight, Kimbo Slice suffered a fatal heart attack at his home near Coral Springs, Florida, on June 6, 2016. He was 42 years old and was still under contract with Bellator.

Kimbo Slice's journey to the UFC

CBS's "Elite XC Saturday Night Fights" Press Conference

Advertisement

Kevin Ferguson became an internet phenomenon after homemade videos of his backyard knockouts went viral. Ferguson's ring name comes from a mix between his childhood nickname, Kimbo, and a reference to the very first of these videos, where his opponent sustained a large cut to the eyebrow after being knocked out by Ferguson.

It did not take long for combat sports fans and experts to realize that the place for the man behind those impressive knockouts was not illegal street fighting circuits but inside the mixed martial arts cage.

Kimbo Slice made his professional MMA debut just three years after the world first saw his punches in those homemade videos. One year and four fights later, he got a call from UFC president Dana White.

The UFC boss offered Kimbo Slice a chance to fight in the world's largest fighting organization by taking part in the television series The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights.

However, in Kimbo Slice's first bout, he was defeated by Roy Nelson - who would eventually become the winner of that series' edition. Regardless of this failure, the UFC decided to offer a fight contract to Kimbo Slice.

On December 5, 2009, he entered the UFC octagon to fight Houston Alexander in a catchweight bout. Despite winning via unanimous decision, Kimbo Slice's performance was viewed as inadequate by the promotion.

Advertisement

Due to his viral appeal, the UFC decided to book Kimbo Slice for another fight. This time, he was knocked out in the second round by Matt Mitrione in another unconvincing appearance.

"That's probably Kimbo's last fight in the UFC. His first fight wasn't the YouTube fights that you saw, but he won. He won that fight, and he deserved another fight in the UFC," White said after the fight.