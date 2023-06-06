Laid-back Demetrious Johnson gets to enjoy summer at home

On Monday, Demetrious Johnson celebrated one of the warmest days of June with a laid-back photo of himself basking under the sun.

While most fans are working their 9-5 jobs, the ONE flyweight world champion opted for some beach shorts and a ball cap to enjoy an early vacation at home. Sharing the enviable photo on Instagram, he said:

“Summer time vibes ☀️ rocking @kanpai_pandas swag!!! #chilledvibes #summer.”

Johnson’s vacation vibes resonated with his followers online that eagerly shared their reactions with the ensuing posts below:

Instagram Posts

Fresh off a successful trilogy over Adriano Moraes, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is still uncertain about his future in mixed martial arts.

A few weeks before his fight on May 5, the Washington native revealed plans of hanging up his gloves with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

But after defending the belt, ‘Mighty Mouse’ found it difficult to set the plan into motion. At ONE Fight Night 10, he told fans:

“You guys want me to keep on fighting? I gotta talk to my wife first and I’ll get back to you guys okay?”

If Johnson decides to continue fighting, a matchup against No. 2 flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov could be next. The Kazakh fighter is riding an impressive six-fight win streak, capturing big wins over Reece McLaren, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad.

It makes sense to have one final fight before calling it quits, especially when you have a challenger who’s more than 100% ready to take on one of the greatest flyweights in the world.

Poll : 0 votes