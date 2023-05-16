Kairat Akhmetov bares “dream” to fight Demetrious Johnson for flyweight world title

Kairat Akhmetov is on the cusp of achieving a dream he once thought might never be possible.

‘The Kazakh’ scored his sixth straight win inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month, besting Australian striker Reece ‘Lightning’ McLaren. The win not only extended his win streak but also solidified himself as the next man in line to challenge the reigning ONE flyweight world champion, Demetrious Johnson.

Speaking to ONE Championship following his big win in the ‘Mile High City’, Kairat Akhmetov said that the opportunity to face the greatest flyweight in the history of the sport is nothing short of a dream come true.

“When I look back, I see a long road I had to walk to reach the top again – something I couldn’t have even imagined for years,” Akhmetov said. “Now it’s real, it’s not a dream.”

Demetrious Johnson solidified himself as the undisputed flyweight GOAT at ONE Fight Night 10, earning a unanimous decision victory over division rival Adriano Moraes to retain his 26 pounds gold ONE gold and effectively close out his rivalry with the eight-time Brazilian world champion.

Following his successful defense, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was joined inside the Circle by Kairat Akhmetov. The two flyweight all-stars engaged in an intense staredown, immediately whetting fans’ appetites for the potential ONE world title showdown.

Are you excited to see Demetrious Johnson put his ONE flyweight world championship on the line against Kairat Amkhemtov?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes