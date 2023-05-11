Demetrious Johnson shows his respect to Adriano Moraes in Instagram post

Demetrious Johnson continues to show respect to Adriano Moraes after their trilogy fight.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, ‘Mighty Mouse’ had his hand raised after a five-round battle with Moraes. After three meetings inside the Circle, Johnson and ‘Mikinho’ have fought each other for over 50 minutes. Now that their series has concluded, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion has made it clear that he respects his Brazilian counterpart.

Demetrious Johnson recently posted several pictures of the trilogy bout on Instagram with the caption saying:

“As always I am grateful for the opportunity to share the cage with @moraesadrianomma thank you for the amazing trilogy!!! Thank you to my team @amc.mma @charliescombatclub @grplclub and shout to to @primevideo & @onechampionship for making this event possible in the 🇺🇸 GG boiss @quantumsquares @zeaconhq @portableconsultants @evolvemma #blessed #passion”

Demetrious Johnson’s win at ONE Fight Night 10 extended his winning streak to three fights, which included two bouts against Adriano Moraes and one against flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon under a hybrid ruleset. Despite teasing his MMA retirement for several weeks, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed he hasn't made his official decision.

Shortly after having his hand raised on May 5, Johnson did a faceoff with Kairat Akhmetov, the current number two contender in the flyweight MMA division. Akhmetov fought on the ONE Fight Night 10 preliminary card and defeated Reece McLaren by unanimous decision.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Poll : 0 votes