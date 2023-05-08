Confusion in the welterweight title picture continues to mount as Colby Covington claims Belal Muhammad must fight once more before competing for UFC gold, forcing a response from the undeniable athlete. The Palestinian all but guaranteed himself a future championship clash with his brilliant performance last time out.

'Remember the Name' collided with a tough Gilbert Burns in the UFC 288 co-headliner and delivered a somewhat one-sided display. The decision victory extended his unbeaten run to 10 and proved he is capable of hanging with the best in the weight class with his win over the Brazilian powerhouse.

After Colby Covington dismissed his chances of a potential title shot and labeled him a 'racist', Belal Muhammad sent a chilling message to his division rival, insisting that his lawyers won't be able to help him once the octagon doors close.

"Lawyers can't help you with what I will do to you in that cage."

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 @MMAFighting Lawyers can’t help u with what i will do to u in that cage @MMAFighting Lawyers can’t help u with what i will do to u in that cage

This is a reference to Colby Covington taking Jorge Masvidal to court for assaulting him outside of a steakhouse in Miami last year. Serving as one-half of the UFC 272 main event was the last time we saw 'Chaos' in the cage, which is now over a year ago.

While it seems the race for a shot at Leon Edwards' throne is between two fighters, there are other viable options in the division. If Khamzat Chimaev remains at 170lbs he would be a top challenger, whilst Shavkat Rakhmonov could potentially be another following his great run of performances in the octagon.

Will it be Colby Covington or Belal Muhammad competing for welterweight gold next?

While both men arguably have a strong case at why they should be next up for Leon Edwards, Dana White has seemingly made his decision final on who will step in against the British champion next.

After Covington made weight and served as the backup fighter at UFC 286 in London, the NCAA Division I wrestler was granted a title shot by the UFC president. Although many believed good performances elsewhere may be able to sway Dana's decision, that wasn't the case, and 'Chaos' remains next in line for gold.

Despite having to sit on the sidelines, it has been announced that Belal Muhammad will get his chance to fight for a belt but must wait for the clash between Edwards and Covington to unfold.

Poll : 0 votes