“Left hook crazy” – Sinsamut Klinmee sends Liam Nolan to the shadow realm with highlight reel KO in first fight

Thai standout Sinsamut Klinmee delivered a show-stealing performance, scoring a brutal knockout against ‘Lethal’ Liam Harrison just seconds into the second round of their ONE 159 scrap last year.

“Thai warrior Sinsamut Klinmee scored a BRUTAL knockout against the UK's Liam Nolan in this lightweight Muay Thai duel!”

The victory was Sinsamut’s second-straight knockout under the ONE Championship banner. Four months prior, he scored another big finish against four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken at the promotions’ 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X.

Following his impressive back-to-back knockouts of Liam Nolan and Neiky Holzen last year, Sinsamut Klinmee earned not one but two opportunities to face reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel. After dropping a closely contested split decision in their first meeting, the pair ran it back. This time, Eersel would make things much more decisive, scoring a fourth-round KO.

Believing he has the tools and the talent to take out Regian Eersel, ‘Aquaman’ is determined to fight his way to a trilogy bout. He got off to a good start, landing a second-round KO against Victor Teixeira in July.

“Regian Eersel has become my motivation,” Sinsamut told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “I want to win against him. I know it’s hard. However, he’s become my goal, my challenge, and my purpose to train hard every day. I’d like to face him again if it’s possible.”

With one more impressive win, ‘Aquaman’ could very well find himself with a third opportunity to claim ONE gold and hand Eersel the one thing no man in the promotion has been able to do thus far: a loss.