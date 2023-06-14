Regian Eersel cites legacy and family as motivation to keep achieving greatness 

Regian Eersel has two very important reasons for being the best possible fighter he can be in the world of both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

‘The Immortal’ once again lived up to his moniker, scoring an incredible 46-second knockout against Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on Friday night. Following his 22nd straight victory, a streak spanning the last seven years, Regian Eersel shared what keeps him moving forward and striving for greatness:

“I have like two big reasons. The first reason is, I want people to remember my name,” Eersel said during his ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview. “That my name goes into the history books as almost the greatest or the greatest in my weight class. And second, I am a father. I have two daughters, and I want to be a very good example for them.”

After defending his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship twice this year, Regian Eersel hopes to switch gears, going back to kickboxing in order to defend his lightweight title in that sport as well. As for who that title defense could come against, ‘The Immortal’ is more than happy to leave that up to the promotion.

“I don't have opponents that I really want to fight. I'm a fighter. If ONE Championship gives me anybody, I'll fight them. So everybody's welcome.”

No matter who Eersel steps inside the ring with next, combat sports fans will no doubt tune in to see ‘The Immortal’ continue his incredible undefeated run that has lasted more than 2500 days.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

