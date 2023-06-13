Regian Eersel more than willing to take on anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him

At ONE Fight Night 11, Regian Eersel continued his run as a dominant two sport world champion.

Securing the second defense of his lightweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event on June 9, the champ made a statement by stopping Dmitry Menshikov in the opening round,

With his tenth consecutive win inside the Circle, Eersel is showing no signs of stopping, a worrying thought for any upcoming challengers in the lightweight Muay Thai or kickboxing divisions.

Whilst it’s his striking that does all the talking when he competes under the brightest lights, the mindset of ‘The Immortal’ is what has allowed him to never lose focus.

Approaching every fight with a single-minded focus on securing the victory above anything else, Eersel doesn’t let any other outside factors play on his mind and take away his energy or concentration.

Following his performance, Regian Eersel spoke about what’s next for him during his post-fight interview and gave everyone a glimpse into his view on potential opponents:

“I don't have opponents that I really want to fight. I'm a fighter. If ONE Championship gives me anybody, I'll fight them. So everybody's welcome.”

With his dominant runs in both the lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, the person standing across the Circle from the champ isn’t what motivates him.

Getting his hand raised at the end of the fight is how he stays so focused and composed at all times, making Eersel one of the most dominant champions that ONE has ever seen.

