Regian Eersel basks in confidence after 46-second KO of Dmitry Menshikov

What was expected to be one of the toughest assignments for Regian Eersel under the ONE spotlight proved to be the exact opposite at the recent ONE Fight Night 11 event.

The man known to many as ‘The Immortal’ registered his 22nd straight win inside 46 seconds, stretched his promotional streak to 10-0, secured his fastest win inside the ONE ring, and gained a handsome US$50,000 performance bonus for his inch-perfect highlight reel finish inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday, June 9.

With the win, having wiped nearly all the top athletes in the lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai ranks of ONE Championship, the Sityodtong Amsterdam representative knows he stands head and shoulders above his nearest competitors.

In the post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Regian Eersel said his quick work of Dmitry Menshikov shows why he deserves to be a two-sport world champion. However, he indirectly pointed out that there’s room for improvement as he targets his next prey.

Following his second successful lightweight Muay Thai title defense, the Amsterdam-based fighter said:

“I’m getting better and better, that's why I’m the champ-champ.”

At the rate he is going, there seems to be no one who could stop Regian Eersel from his helm as a two-sport world champion.

That doesn’t mean ONE Championship will be out of options, though.

During the same card, Arian Sadikovic earned a clear-cut unanimous decision win over Nieky Holzken, and ONE matchmakers could possibly hand the Bosnian-German athlete another chance to run it back for ‘The Immortal’s lightweight kickboxing gold.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available via replay for fans in the United States and Canada.

