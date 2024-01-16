"Legal business" - When Sean Strickland shared what delayed his signing with the UFC ahead of debut

Sean Strickland once opened up on why his signing with the UFC was delayed.

Strickland made his UFC debut back in March 2014 against Bubba McDaniel. He was called in for the fight at just 18 days' notice and kicked off his journey in the promotion by winning the fight via first-round submission.

Despite making his UFC debut in 2014, Strickland was in touch with the promotion for quite some time and wanted to switch over a long time ago. Prior to being signed with the UFC, 'Tarzan' was signed to King of the Cage and had to complete his contractual obligations before leaving the promotion.

While speaking about it during an interview prior to his UFC debut, Strickland had this to say:

"I wanted to move on to the UFC for a long time but you know just legal business and fights I've owed. So once I handled all that they hooked me up with great management, Paradigm, and within a month they gave me the call."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments in the video below:

Marlon Vera recalls the ugly brawl between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis are scheduled to enter the octagon this weekend at UFC 297. Ahead of their bout, the two were involved in a massive brawl at UFC 296 after Du Plessis made some comments about Strickland's abusive father.

Marlon Vera, who was seated in the first row, recently recalled everything that took place right before his eyes at the event. During an interview with Helen Yee on her YouTube channel, Vera was asked about his take on the Strickland-Du Plessis altercation. 'Chito' replied by stating that it was the highlight of the night:

''It was, that card was weird, I mean, there were great prelims, but the main card wasn't too s***y. And then I was like front row for that Strickland fight, I was literally next to them, just f**king screaming.''

Vera continued:

''It was really like Sean was on the front row, and DDC or DDP, he has a tricky name, he was like two seats behind, at least putting like four seats to the left or to the right or whatever and they but nothing happened, they almost killed f**king 'Durinho's' kids though.''

Catch Marlon Vera's comments below (5.55):