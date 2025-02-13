Legendary coach Nick Hemmers fine-tuning Roberto Soldic’s KO tools for Qatar return: “I want him to do certain things”

Legendary kickboxing coach Nick Hemmers has been busy fine-tuning Roberto Soldic's fight game ahead of the Croatian knockout artists' highly anticipated return to the Circle.

In 2022, Soldic signed a blockbuster deal with ONE Championship. Unfortunately, his first two appearances with the promotion have left a lot to be desired.

After seeing his first fight come to a crashing halt due to an accidental low blow in the opening round at ONE on Prime Video 5, 'Robocop' suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss to former ONE world titleholder Zebaztian Kadestam five months later.

Nearly two years removed from his last appearance, Soldic is determined to get back into the win column when he steps inside the Circle for a clash with Turkish finisher Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171 on Thursday, Feb. 20 in Qatar.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

To get the desired result, Soldic has enlisted the help of Hemmers, a world-class kickboxing coach who hails from a legendary family of fighters. Speaking about his work with Soldic in a video on UFC Gym's YouTube channel, Hemmers said:

"I want to bring some strategy. Some game plan. I want him to do certain things. That’s why I came here. We just want to implement his game plan in his style."

Roberto Soldic faces another tough test against a proven finisher in Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171

Nick Hemmers had nothing but praise for Roberto Soldic's ability and work ethic. It's just a matter of honing his skills to ensure that the former two-division KSW champion finds that same success on martial arts' biggest global stage. He added:

"Roberto Soldic is a very good fighte. But I can help with some things. He shows a good heart. He has very good conditioning. The guy is so ready and in shape."

Standing in Soldic's way of his first win inside the Circle will be Arslanaliev, a 10-fight veteran in ONE Championship with an impressive 8-2 record and an incredible 100 percent finish rate.

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.