Legendary coach Nick Hemmers raves about Roberto Soldic’s workhorse ethic: “He shows a good heart”

30-year-old Croatian sensation 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic is all but ready to step back inside the Circle for his highly anticipated comeback fight.

The UFD Gym representative was last seen in May 2023, where he lost a shocking second-round knockout defeat to former ONE welterweight MMA world champion 'The Bandit' Zebaztian Kadestam.

Soldic has been hard at work, training with legendary coach Nick Hemmers to work on his striking, and Hemmers has nothing but high praise for the superstar.

He said:

"Roberto Soldic is a very good fighter. But I can help with some things. He shows a good heart. He has very good conditioning. The guy is so ready and in shape."

Soldic is getting ready to return next week, so fans won't have to wait long to see him back in action.

'Robocop' is set to face dangerous Turkish-Dagestani veteran Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Roberto Soldic is ready to let his fists do the talking: "I give problems in the cage"

'Robocop' Roberto Soldic says the time for talk is over, and now the only thing that's left is to lace up the gloves and return to battle.

Soldic is set to face Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar next week, and has a message for anyone watching.

'Robocop' said:

"Yeah. I’ll be ready for this, you know. I like to train. I train hard always and I give problems in the cage."

