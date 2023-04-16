Legendary trainer Henri Hooft says Aung La N Sang is as impactful as Manny Pacquiao

Former ONE two-division world champion Aung La N Sang is set to have his first bout in front of an American crowd for the first time in nearly 10 years at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The May 5 event will be the first time ONE Championship will hold a live event on US soil and 'The Burmese Python' is primed and ready to steal the show.

The former ONE Championship middleweight and light heavyweight kingpin served as the face of the company for a few years. During this time, Aung La N Sang was treated as a national hero in his country of Myanmar. He is the first-ever native of Myanmar to win a world championship.

A similarly iconic fighter who symbolized the strength and resilience of an entire nation is Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who also happens to be a southpaw with tremendous power in his left hand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Aung La's head trainer, the legendary Henri Hooft, spoke about the similarities between 'The Burmese Python' and 'The Pacman'.

Hooft said:

"[Aung La's] like Pacquiao. Or maybe he's even bigger than Manny Pacquiao. The people in America, they don't even know how big Aung La is. He goes in to fight, the whole city's closed down. At his own stadium, at his own home, you only hear people screaming his name."

He continued:

"When he fights in his country, he gets money, and it's all given away to charities, to everything. He doesn't keep anything. People don't know, man. This guy is special."

Aside from having a thunderous left hand and their entire nation behind them, another similarity between Aung La N Sang and Manny Pacquiao is that they both have a heart of gold. The two epic warriors always give back to their people and would always credit them for their successes in the ring.

Aung La N Sang will face Fan Rong on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10, which goes down on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The entire card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes