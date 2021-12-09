5 greatest MMA champions in ONE Championship history

Coming into its tenth year, ONE Championship has emerged as a powerhouse in the fight business. Despite its humble beginnings, ONE has achieved fame just by its simple pursuit of finding the best martial artists in the world.

Showcasing fights across four different sports and acquiring fighters from all parts of the globe, ONE has reached a unique spot in the industry. After many different changes in structure and roster, ONE Championship separated itself from the pack by being different in almost every way.

What has always remained the same, however, are the caliber of fighters and the quality of fights the league showcases at every show. Just recently, ONE Championship cemented itself as a force in combat sports when former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson was knocked out inside the ONE Circle.

This goes to show that ONE Championship fighters, most notably its champions, are warriors not to be trifled with. One cannot simply enter the Singapore-based promotion and expect an easy ride. ONE champions are some of the very best the sport has to offer and we are here to list 5 of the best in the organization's history.

#5. ONE Championship strawweight champion Joshua Pacio (2 time champion, 1611 days, 3 title defenses)

Boasting the power of a water buffalo and the gas tank of an 18-wheeler truck, Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio is a force of nature. Pacio is a product of legendary stable Lakay Wushu, which will showcase its talents on December 17 at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Hailing from the high-altitude region of Benguet, Philippines, Pacio is feared for his break-neck pace, word-class striking and unbreakable cardio. 'The Passion' has become a dominant force in ONE's 125-pound division, defending his title in thrilling fashion each time.

His intense rivalries with Yoshitaka Naito and Yosuke Saruta, all of which Pacio won, show how the Filipino champion can bounce back from adversity. Sitting firmly atop his division, 'The Passion' looks to keep the throne until he retires.

Edited by Jack Cunningham