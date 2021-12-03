Watch: ONE Championship atomweight champion Angela Lee gets featured in Anatomy of a Fighter

ONE Championship atomweight queen Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee has featured in the latest episode of Will Harris' award-winning YouTube docu-series 'Anatomy of a Fighter'. Famous for giving fans a more candid look into the lives of professional fighters, the cinematic series ventures deep into the human side of fighting. The recent 13-minute clip serves as the first part of a spotlight piece on the new mother and atomweight MMA phenom.

Having already featured great fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, and former ONE Champion Aung La Nsang, AOAF wants to feature more female MMA fighters like Lee. Over the course of series, the 25-year old champion talks about momentarily leaving the sport to give way to a different kind of challenge in her life: being a mother.

The national pankration champion and jiu-jitsu black belt reflects on how excited she was about venturing into motherhood. Lee took time away from MMA while ONE Championship built a storied atomweight Grand Prix tournament in her absence. During her lengthy break, the atomweight queen kept herself busy by staying involved in the MMA careers of her siblings, ONE Championship fighters: Christian and Victoria Lee.

Martial arts has always been one of the foundations of the Lee household. Both Lee's parents are martial artists while her siblings and husband are all MMA fighters and jiu-jitsu practitioners.

Though it's just the individual who enters and fights in the cage, MMA has always been about team effort. Everyone works collectively to support one another and bring out the best in every individual involved. While this is true about MMA, the same thing can also be said about family and life.

Watch part one of the Anatomy of a Fighter featuring Angela Lee, right here:

ONE Championship atomweight champion Angela Lee will face the winner of the co-main event of ONE: Winter Warriors

On December 3, at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors, Lee will be waiting in the wings to see her next challenger. In the co-main event, ONE Championship's atomweight Grand Prix tournament will finally come to a decisive end. Fans will witness the dangerous kickboxer Stamp Fairtex take on wrestling machine Ritu 'The Indian Tigress' Phogat. This compelling match-up between a striker and a grappler will surely be riveting.

Stamp is a wunderkind when it comes to kickboxing and it has been seen in the past that Lee has had problems with skilled strikers. For Phogat, her heavy top game and gritty wrestling could stifle Lee's dynamic jiu-jitsu. Phogat's penchant for chain-wrestling is similar to that of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Powerful wrestlers have the ability to lock up the hips of jiu-jitsu fighters and Phogat can do just that to Lee.

Tune in on December 3 to see the future of ONE Championship's atomweight throne.

Edited by David Andrew