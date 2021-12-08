5 biggest differences between ONE Championship and other fight leagues

You can no longer deny One Championship's place among the major leagues in the fight business. Showcasing fights across Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and MMA, the Asian promotion gained fame simply by how different it is from the pack.

Home to some of the most lethal athletes on the planet from different forms of combat, ONE Championship proudly brings martial arts home to Asia. On their official website, ONE declares:

Whether it is Karate, Muay Thai, Kung Fu, Judo, Kali, Shuai Jiao, Taekwondo, Sambo, Silat, or Aikido, martial arts has flourished in Asia for the last 5000 years. There is a homegrown martial art in almost every country in Asia that is revered and celebrated as a part of history and tradition.

Asia has always been synonymous with the mystique and prestige of martial arts, which ONE Championship celebrates in grand fashion.

The Singapore-based organization prides itself on finding the best professional fighters and the greatest martial artists in the world.

As a result, every ONE Championship event offers fights that produce excitement that casual and hardcore fans can appreciate. From the over-arching philosophy that motivates its business structure to its rulesets, ONE Championship has truly come into its own. Today, we list five major elements that make ONE Championship different from other fight leagues.

#5. ONE Championship doesn't showcase only MMA

As previously mentioned, ONE Championship showcases fights across four different combat sports. From Muay Thai and kickboxing to MMA and submission grappling, the promotion satisfies fans of any major combat sport.

With the inception of ONE Super Series in 2018, ONE has recruited some of the greatest Muay Thai and kickboxing icons. This all-striking leg of the organization has produced heart-stopping moments, such as this stunning head kick KO by Superbon Banchamek over the legendary Giorgio 'The Doctor' Pretrosyan:

Also, ONE has signed superstars in the grappling world to showcase their talents on a global stage. Icons like Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon, Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki, and most recently Andre Galvao and Gordon 'The King' Ryan' are all on ONE Championship's roster.

ONE Championship's ability to thrill fans with the diversity of styles it showcases at every event separates the promotion from everybody else.

