5 of the scariest UFC weight cut stories

Brutal weight cuts have been an issue in the UFC ever since mixed martial arts evolved into a mainstream sport.

For UFC fighters, the decision to choose which weight class to compete in is not as easy as it sounds. Would you rather be undersized or depleted? That's the dilemma most fighters have to consider before selecting a weight division.

Many in the UFC opt to take the risk of cutting a huge amount of weight as it gives them the size advantage when done correctly. However, losing an unnatural amount of mass ahead of a physically demanding contest comes with a host of health problems.

From severe dehydration and liver shutdown to mental health problems, cutting weight can affect MMA fighters in a multitude of ways. Today, we'll discuss five horror stories from the perspectives of UFC fighters who have cut a dramatic amount of weight for a fight.

#5. UFC welterweight Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee has been a lightweight contender for most of his career. But recently, 'The Motown Phenom' has tested the waters at welterweight in hopes of finding a new home. While many consider Lee's move to 170 pounds an unwise decision, it made sense after he revealed the troubles he had to go through to make the 155-pound threshold of lightweight.

Lee revealed that he went through the most brutal cut of his career as he prepared to take on Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title at UFC 216. At the official weigh-ins, Lee looked visibly drained despite successfully making the 155-pound limit.

Come fight night, Lee put in a valiant effort but went on to lose by submission in the third round. In an interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Lee revealed that he was not at his hundred percent heading into the fight. Recounting the events of his fight with Ferguson, the 28-year-old said:

“The worst cut that I’ve had was the Ferguson fight. I felt like I was close to death, for sure. If I had to pull off another half-a-pound, I think I would’ve had to go to the hospital. It felt like the biggest adrenaline rush that you can possibly feel. Your body is trying to maintain that homeostasis and keep you stable. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I don’t want to go down anymore.”

