5 UFC fighters who cut incredible amounts of weight

Weight-cutting is a gruesome process that many UFC fighters have to go through. Competitors need to meet the weight limit of their division to be eligible for the fight. Failing to do so can result in a hefty fine.

Weight-cutting is a process that involves dehydrating your body during fight week to meet the weight limit. There have been horrific scenarios where fighters have passed out on the weighing scale due to the adverse effects of rapid weight loss.

UFC bantamweight Julia Stoliarenko passed out during her official weigh-in and had to be carried out on a stretcher a few months ago.

Many UFC personalities like Paul Felder and Michael Bisping have gone on record to criticize the infamous practice. But despite the backlash, weight-cutting is still a part of the UFC, and it does not seem to be going away anytime soon.

On that note, let's look at five current UFC fighters who cut large amounts of weight before their fights.

#5. Josh Emmett (UFC featherweight)

It becomes clear when looking at Josh Emmett that he is too big for the featherweight division. The 36-year-old had issues with weight-cutting in the past, missing weight by 2.5 pounds ahead of his fight against Ricardo Lamas in December 2017. The fighter cut 42.5 pounds in just three weeks to meet the weigh-in limit.

The featherweight fighter has not missed weight since. Emmett revealed that before the pandemic, he used to walk around at 188 lbs. But he was back in shape in time for his fight against Shane Burgos in June 2020. The 'Team Alpha Male' fighter weighed in at 146 pounds and went back to around 170 pounds on the night of the fight.

