ONE Championship dream match: 5 reasons why Gordon Ryan vs. Andre Galvao should happen in MMA

ONE Championship may be on the verge of giving fans around the world the most high-profile grudge match in Brazilian jiu jitsu history. Many might not be familiar with them, but Gordon 'The King' Ryan and Andre Galvao are gods atop the Mount Olympus of grappling.

Both competitors are the recipients of countless Brazilian jiu jitsu titles and accolades. One would be hard pressed to name another grappler today who can match the achievements of the two.

The highly-decorated pair also happen to hate each other's guts. The history of Ryan and Galvao's beef is long and storied with the media covering every detail. From trash-talking on social media to an actual physical altercation backstage at a grappling event, there's no love lost between the two grappling phenoms.

Check out FloGrappling's YouTube video of the infamous slap heard across the grappling world:

While a possible ADCC superfight is on the horizon, nothing is set in stone yet. ONE Championship, however, struck while the iron was hot and signed both Ryan and Galvao to their roster this year. Just recently, the Singapore-based promotion dropped this post:

The copy poses a compelling question: should this grudge match happen in submission grappling or MMA? Today we cite five good reasons why this highly anticipated match should happen inside ONE Championship's MMA cage.

#5. This ONE Championship matchup can attract more fans outside the grappling community

Competitive jiu jitsu has skyrocketed in popularity in the past few years with prestigious competitions like ADCC, IBJJF Opens, EBI, WNO, and more. That being said, it still doesn't hold a candle to mixed martial arts. Boxing and MMA are clearly the leaders when it comes to generating attention and revenue in combat sports.

Galvao, who has an MMA record of 5 wins and 2 losses, got a lot of attention when he entered Strikeforce and Dream.

Pitting the two Brazilian jiu jitsu masters in an MMA fight would certainly attract a lot of attention to the event. Not only that, but having Ryan and Galvao fight in ONE Championship MMA will certainly bring more interest to the world of competitive grappling as well. It's a win-win for both MMA and grappling.

