Demetrious Johnson "super excited" for mixed rules fight against Rodtang at ONE: X

ONE Championship has already hyped up its main event between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon this coming December 5 in Singapore. Feeling the buzz around the event, 'Mighty Mouse' conceded that he was "super excited."

"I'm super excited. Growing up watching Pride and Dream and seeing some of the mixed rules fight- the kind of fun fights they put on for the fans back in the day and for me to see me done with those fights is going to be something to talk about later in my life and add on to my career," said Johnson in an interview with Combat Sports on Fanatics View.

The bout will be a unique battle that features mixed rules. The first and third rounds will be fought under ONE Muay Thai rules, while the third and fourth rounds will be fought under ONE MMA rules.

Johnson's opponent, Rodtang, has 319 Muay Thai fights and 267 victories under his name. 'Mighty Mouse' is expected to be a huge underdog in the Muay Thai rounds.

This unusual fight stipulation has already garnered great feedback, according to ONE Championship. Johnson also said that his fanbase is excited to see him compete against Rodtang and promises them a great treat.

Respecting the ONE Muay Thai champion's impressive fighting style

Demetrious Johnson is one of the most complete MMA fighters of all time. However, in Rodtang, he faces an opponent with tremendous fighting experience who has earned his 'The Iron Man' nickname. Rodtang is currently on a ten-fight winning streak. He is also a four-time ONE Flyweight Muay Thai champion.

The last time Demetrious Johnson stepped inside the ONE Championship cage was against Adriano Moraes in April 2021. He lost the bout after getting kneed to the face in the second round.

Rodtang's last fight was a Muay Thai bout against Danial Williams at ONE on TNT 1. He won via unanimous decision.

