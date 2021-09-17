Why the Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang super fight is a refreshing martial arts concept

ONE Championship sent the MMA world into a frenzy by announcing that flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson will face Muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special mixed-rules fight.

The origins of mixed martial arts can be traced back to a fairly straightforward debate: which discipline of hand-to-hand combat is most effective? Mixed martial arts is essentially the long-form answer to such a question, pitting various fighting styles in a head-to-head format, all under the same ruleset.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong is turning back the clock with a special mixed-rules bout between all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson and pound-for-pound Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The matchup will go down at the organization’s special 10-year anniversary event called ONE X on December 5. It aims to deconstruct what fans have become accustomed to by pitting an MMA ace against a Muay Thai specialist and vice-versa.

The first and third rounds will be contested under ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, while the second and fourth rounds will be fought under the global MMA ruleset. Each round will be three minutes long.

Who is Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

While many western fans are familiar with Demetrious Johnson - a dominant world champion with the UFC for many years - Rodtang’s fame primarily emanates from Asia. Rest assured, the Thai superstar’s credentials can do the talking for him.

The 24-year-old boasts an absurd Muay Thai record of 267-42-10 with a perfect 10-0 mark under the ONE Championship banner. He is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, a title he intends to hold for a long time.

Originally from Thailand, Rodtang began training as an eight-year-old as a means to provide money for his family. Before his impending fight with Johnson on December 5, Rodtang is slated to take on Spanish knockout artist Daniel Puertas at ONE: First Strike on October 15.

This busy double-booking scenario is nothing new to Rodtang, considering he has taken part in over 319 bouts and is still younger than the vast majority of his contemporaries.

ONE X serves as the perfect vehicle to introduce Rodtang to a new audience, locking him in the circle with an accomplished and beloved American athlete. Additionally, the format allows each man to showcase their respective strengths, ideally elevating both athletes in the eyes of the public.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang is a courageous booking worthy of praise

While many competitors to the UFC are content to ride the coattails of the industry titan, ONE Championship deserves credit for smashing the mold. Other large organizations - including ONE - have already had tournament matchups, and super-fights have become more commonplace.

To spin the wheels on a novel idea, under less than ideal circumstances around the world, deserves applause. The importance of a monumental event like ONE X should not be understated.

Also Read

Could this be the beginning of a pathbreaking trend, where organizations are forced to think differently? It’s possible. When fight fans step into the proverbial time machine on December 5, expect a whole lot of fireworks coming from the circle.

ONE Championship returns on Friday, September 24, with ONE: REVOLUTION, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Christian Lee defends his ONE lightweight world title against Ok Rae Yoon in the main event.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari