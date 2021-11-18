5 ONE Championship vs. UFC crossover fights we'd like to see

ONE Championship has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in combat sports. Featuring fights across Muay Thai, kickboxing, grappling, and MMA, the Singapore-based organization showcases a full spectrum of martial arts.

While the UFC has been good at promoting itself as the 'big league' in MMA for the better part of 25 years, ONE has established itself quietly in Asia for a decade. As of 2021, however, ONE Championship has proven that it has some of the best fighters in the world and has the results to prove just that.

Just a few months ago, ONE Championship flyweight king Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes shocked the MMA world by knocking out one of the most successful UFC champions ever, Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

With that said, today we list down 5 crossover matches between ONE Championship and the UFC that we'd love to see. We know that crossover fights rarely happen in the big leagues anymore as fighters are under exclusive contracts and the like. But we're allowed to dream, aren't we?

#5. ONE Championship's Lito Adiwang vs. the UFC's Deiveson Figueiredo

What do you get when you put two of the most explosive 125-pound MMA fighters in the cage? Fireworks from start to finish.

Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang, who fights at ONE: NEXTGEN III on November 26, has proven to be one of the most dynamic and exciting fighters on the ONE roster. His break-neck pace, explosive attacks, and unlimited cardio produced some of the most heart-stopping finishes in ONE Championship history.

Enter Deiveson 'Deus Da Guerra' Figueiredo. The former UFC flyweight champion has fire in his hands and explosiveness in every limb. His path to UFC gold was riddled with violence, the likes of which we've never seen at flyweight.

Adiwang and Figueiredo mirror each other perfectly in that they use explosiveness, speed, and power to overcome their opponents. Pitting these two dynamic sluggers would be a striker's dream and would have Fight of the Night written all over it. Perhaps even Fight of the Year.

