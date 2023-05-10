Leon Edwards' brother, Fabian, recently weighed in on the differences between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman as opponents.

While speaking to MMA Underground, Edwards detailed what qualities Covington and Usman bring to their fights. He believes his brother will be able to cause more damage when he defends his UFC welterweight championship later this year.

He said:

"I think Colby [Covington] could get hurt more than [Kamaru] Usman. You know, he's tough, he is tough but I think Usman is the tougher man than Colby. So, I think the shots that my brother [Leon] will be landing on him will cause more damage...I don't think he'll be able to wear it as well as Usman did." [9:07 - 9:21]

The No.2 ranked Bellator middleweight also thinks 'Chaos' will rely on his wrestling because 'Rocky' will clearly have the advantage with his striking. He added that when his brother eventually fights Covington that it will be a similar matchup as when he fought 'The Nigerian Nightmare,' saying:

"Similar matchup in terms of Colby's gonna come out and wrestle. Obviously, he relies on his cardio...He relies mainly on cardio or fatiguing you, but my brother did 5 rounds many times." [9:24 - 9:36]

It will be interesting to see whether Edwards will be able to replicate his performance against Usman when he defends his weltererweight title against Covington.

Check out the full video:

Who is Fabian Edwards fighting next in Bellator?

Fabian Edwards will face the toughest test of his MMA career as he is set to fight Gegard Mousasi in the main event of Bellator 296 this Friday.

It is a significant fight for both, as the winner is expected to earn a title shot against reigning middleweight champion Johnny Eblen. The No.2 ranked Bellator middleweight comes into the fight riding a two-fight winning streak that includes a unanimous decision win over Charlie Ward and a first-round knockout win over former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

Mousasi, on the other hand, will be competing for the first time since losing his middleweight championship to Eblen at Bellator 282 last June. 'The Dreamcatcher' has fought a who's who throughout his MMA career and has yet to lose back-to-back fights in his 20-year career, which is quite impressive.

Bellator MMA @BellatorMMA



@Mousasi_MMA @FabianEdwards24 for a shot at middleweight gold headlines this week's action 𝙋𝙇𝙐𝙎 the



| Friday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT | @SHOsports 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲@Mousasi_MMA@FabianEdwards24 for a shot at middleweight gold headlines this week's action 𝙋𝙇𝙐𝙎 the #BellatorLWGP opening round continues #Bellator296 | Friday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT 𝗙𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 🇫🇷@Mousasi_MMA 🆚 @FabianEdwards24 for a shot at middleweight gold headlines this week's action 𝙋𝙇𝙐𝙎 the #BellatorLWGP opening round continues 👊#Bellator296 | Friday at 4pm ET / 1pm PT 📺 | @SHOsports https://t.co/YVCpUKZAj3

Poll : 0 votes