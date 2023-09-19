"Leon made u cry lil bro" - Belal Muhammad's confidence in taking out Colby Covington 'with ease' backfires on MMA twitter

Belal Muhammad took to Twitter to call out Colby Covington yet again. Boxing editor and journalist Michael Benson posted on the social media platform, tweeting:

"Name a potential fight that many people think would be competitive, but you believe would be totally one-sided…"

This caught the attention of Belal Muhammad, and the UFC welterweight wasted no time in taking another poke at Colby Covington, replying:

"Me beating Colby with ease"

Check out the interaction here:

This interaction caught the attention of MMA fans, who were quick to react to Muhammad's claims. User @ColeThompson11, referencing Muhammad's fight with current champion Leon Edwards, which ended in a no-contest due to an eyepoke, said:

"leon made u cry lil bro"

@EdwardsSZN_ also backed up welterweight king Leon Edwards, who is set to face Colby Covington next, saying:

"U didn’t say Leon cuz you know he would spark you"

Another fan @Stiiitchh expressed his support for Muhammad, but said that Colby Covington is a very tough fight.

"I troll you a lot belal, but you're a solid dude. I admire your confidence, but I don't think you do it with ease. That boy can scrap homie."

@YouTellMePod 1 suggested that there was some hypocrisy on the part of Muhammad, adding:

"Not sure how it's with ease when you're both the same fighter. Press forward, throw pillows, get in a bind go for a takedown or hold against the cage and wait for the round to end. the difference is while you're both cringe, his at least is an act, I cant tell with you."

User @thebigmarkw further added:

"Absolutely no one, including Dana and Sean Shelby believe that lmao"

Check out the reactions here:

Colby Covington rumored to return at UFC 295 as the co-main vs. Leon Edwards

The UFC will head to Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11th, as Jon Jones will face Stipe Miocic in the main event, with the heavyweight strap on the line.

Reports suggest that the fight is all but confirmed, and state that the Covington-Edwards matchup will serve as the co-main event, with welterweight gold on the line.

The fight has been a long time in the making, and is yet to be officially announced, despite UFC boss Dana White confirming that Covington would be next in line after UFC 286 transpired all the way back in March of 2023.