"Let's entertain our fans" - Tito Ortiz calls out Logan Paul for a boxing match after staggering knockout loss to Anderson Silva

After suffering a first-round knockout loss to Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz took to Twitter to challenge internet celebrity Logan Paul to a boxing match.

"Logan Paul we lost our last fights let's entertain the fans!! Triller ASAP," wrote Tito Ortiz.

Ortiz's fight with Silva lasted only 81 seconds. 'The Spider' knocked Ortiz unconscious in the opening round of the fight.

Logan Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer with a professional boxing record of 0-1. The 26-year-old's only professional bout was against fellow YouTuber KSI. 'The Maverick' lost the fight via a split decision.

Paul's last outing in the squared circle was against boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout. The YouTuber gave a good account of himself as the 26-year-old managed to survive all eight rounds with 'Money.' Mayweather clearly outboxed Paul that night, but no official winner was announced as there were no judges present to score the fight.

Tito Ortiz praises Anderson Silva after their fight on September 11

After suffering a brutal KO loss in the co-main event of the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view on September 11, Tito Ortiz was all praise for Anderson Silva.

"I've never been clipped like that. Even [Chuck] Liddell didn't clip me that bad. That was a good punch, he caught me with a clean punch...I think I was being too stupid standing in front of him like that and Anderson has been boxing for a long time and that's why he's that good. I'll give him respect. I give my respect to the royalty. I trained as hard as I possibly could for it."

In the main event of the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view, MMA veteran Vitor Belfort took on boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

'The Phenom' was initially scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya, but 'The Golden Boy' had to pull out of the fight after testing positive for COVID-19.

Holyfield, who stepped in on short notice, was no match for Belfort. The Brazilian got the job done via TKO in the first round.

