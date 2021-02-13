"Let's go if you still think you're a real one"- Leon Edwards challenges Nate Diaz

Following Khamzat Chimaev's withdrawal from the UFC Fight Night card on March 13, Leon Edwards is again without an opponent for his UFC return. While his manager has claimed that Edwards is keen to fight on the March 13 card, Rocky himself has called Nate Diaz out for a fight.

Taking to social media, Leon Edwards took note of Diaz claiming in a recent interview that he is willing to fight the top guys at 170lbs. The former laid out the challenge for The West-Coast Gangster to step up in March against the world's No. 3 welterweight.

In his tweet aimed at Nate Diaz, Rocky wanted to know if Nate Diaz is a man of his word or not.

Nate just dribbled for an hour about wanting to fight at 170 against winners... let’s see it then @NateDiaz209. 8 fight win streak and #3 in the world. Let’s go if you still think you're a real one https://t.co/PUaPfwtRPQ — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) February 12, 2021

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Diaz ruled out his UFC return to lightweight. The Stockton-based fighter has made it clear that he wants to fight at welterweight and is willing to battle the likes of Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira.

'Do Bronx' has made it clear that he has no interest in fighting Diaz at 170lbs, while Poirier remains open to a fight against the younger Diaz brother in his natural weight class.

Leon Edwards hasn't fought in the UFC since 2019

Leon Edwards' last fight in the UFC was in July 2019. Rocky was victorious over Rafael dos Anjos in his last fight and extended his winning run to eight bouts in the UFC.

Over the course of his past few fights, Leon Edwards has defeated Gunnar Nelson, Donald Cerrone, and Vicente Luque, among a host of other notable names.

Leon Edwards is very adamant on staying on the March 13 card, per his manager Tim Simpson. He doesn’t want to delay his return any longer.



As a result, Wonderboy isn’t an option because his hands are still injured from the Neal fight and he’ll only be able to return in May/June. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 12, 2021

Edwards was initially set to fight the fast-rising Khamzat Chimaev on his return to the Octagon. The duo were set to fight in December 2020, however, the bout was called off on that occasion. Fast forward to UFC's Triple Header Week on Fight Island, Edwards vs. Chimaev was re-booked and canceled yet again.

On this occasion, Chimaev's complications from a COVID-19 positive test has ruled him out of the fight against Leon Edwards.