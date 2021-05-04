"Life has gotten better" - Mohammed Usman promises to make his opportunity count on PFL debut

Mohammed Usman has promised to make his opportunity count on his PFL debut. Usman is set to face Brandon Sayles in a 2021 PFL heavyweight tournament matchup on the PFL 3 fight card.

PFL 3 (May 6th, 2021) will transpire at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA.

We caught up with Mohammed Usman at the PFL 3 press conference. The conversation that unfolded was as follows…

Sportskeeda: Hi, Mohammed. James McGlade from Sportskeeda here. Do you prefer to be called ‘Mo’?

Mohammed Usman: My coaches and my teammates call me Mo, Mohammed; it doesn’t matter. It’s just, Mo, everybody has called me Mo or Mohammed my whole life. So, whatever you; whatever feels comfortable for you.

Sportskeeda: Okay, thanks. First question out here is how has life changed for you because of the PFL ever since you joined?

Mohammed Usman: Oh, man. To make it frankly, life’s gotten better, you know. Life has been hard, you know, especially with the Corona, with everything going on, PFL’s done a wonderful job. They took care of me during Corona and even still to this point now, just to be able to feed my family, survive, you know. So, at the end of the day, this world we live in is, you know, people work nine to five every day, you know. There’s only a select few can afford to do what we do, which is fight and be able to survive. So, I’m very, very blessed to be here. And I’m gonna make it count.

Sportskeeda: Terrific. What was your reaction when you first found out your PFL debut was against Brandon Sayles?

Mohammed Usman: I was excited, you know, because he’s a tough guy, tough opponent. And, you know, I just look forward to getting in there and going to work and putting in work.

Sportskeeda: Okay, thanks, Mo. Have a good fight on Thursday.

Mohammed Usman: Thank you so much. I appreciate it.

Mohammed Usman, akin to his older brother Kamaru Usman, aims to scale great heights of success in MMA

Mohammed Usman is the younger brother of reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Kamaru is regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound MMA fighters in the world today, and Mohammed similarly aims to etch his name in history as one of the true greats of the sport.

32-year-old Mohammed Usman’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Terrance Hodges at Titan FC 63 (August 2020). Meanwhile, his PFL 3 opponent Brandon Sayles’ most recent fight was a second-round submission win over Dexter Carthon at NFC 103 (January 2018).