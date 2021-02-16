Mohammed Usman: Everything to know about Kamaru Usman's brother

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is not the only professional fighter from the Usman clan. Heavyweight Mohammed Usman is Kamaru's younger brother who fights for the PFL (Professional Fighters League).

With a pro-MMA record of 6-1, Mohammed Usman is one of the brightest up-and-coming prospects in the sport of MMA. Usman was scheduled to fight in the PFL in 2020. However, due to lockdown restrictions, courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic, the younger of the Usman brothers decided to take on Terrance Hodges at Titan FC 63. Mohammed churned out a unanimous decision victory in the headliner bout.

Before signing with the PFL, Mohammed wanted to fight for the UFC just like his brother Kamaru Usman. In an interview with Fansided MMA, Mohammed revealed that the lucrative offer presented by the PFL made him reconsider fighting on the UFC canvas.

"I was [talking] with everybody, I had Bellator, UFC, One FC. At the very last point when PFL reached out to me, I was just thinking I’d probably go to UFC like my brother, but PFL just came with a better offer, simple as that. At the end of the day, this sport isn’t forever. I like their format and how their seasons work, and I just liked it. It just made sense to me at that time.”

Growing up, both Mohammed and Kamaru Usman were gifted with amazing physical attributes. Mohammed aspired to be a professional football player and was recruited as a defensive end by the Arizona Wildcats. However, looking at the success his older brother amassed in MMA, Mohammed decided to reroute his interest to professional fighting.

Mohammed and Kamaru Usman have had a life full of struggles

Hailing from the city of Auchi in Nigeria, the Usman brothers went through a tough childhood before shifting to the United States. Basic amenities like electricity and transportation were scarce and the brothers walked for many miles each day to sell clothes with their mother.

Despite the struggles, Mohammed and Kamaru Usman made it through. Kamaru Usman dethroned Tyron Woodley as the welterweight champion at UFC 235 and claimed the 170-pound strap. Mohammed Usman also wants to follow in the footsteps of his brother and hold the championship belt. In an interview with MMA junkie, Mohammed Usman said,

Advertisement

"I visualize my brother standing right next to me with his belt. That’s all going to come to reality. Just visualization. I try to visualize myself with the belt all the time. And I know that time will come when that will happen. So if I keep doing that and then it will appear.”